WHO donates 5,000 mpox sample collection kits to Uganda

Kampala: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated 5,000 mpox sample collection kits to Uganda to curb the spread of the disease.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, WHO said that the set of test kits will support Uganda's Ministry of Health in accurate and timely diagnostic testing, which is critical in controlling the spread of the highly infectious viral disease.

Charles Njuguna, acting WHO representative to Uganda, handed the consignment to Charles Olaro, Director of Curative Services at the country's health ministry.

"These kits will also be used by districts and healthcare facilities across the country to collect samples from suspected mpox cases, facilitating rapid detection and response to the outbreak," Njuguna said.

"I thank WHO for this support that will enable us to make the right mpox diagnostics in order to recommend the appropriate treatment," said Olaro.

After declaring a mpox outbreak in August, Uganda said Tuesday that it has so far registered 24 confirmed cases across 10 districts. Of these, 13 patients have recovered while 11 remain hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is spread through close contact, with symptoms including fever, swelling of the lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.

In August, WHO declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.



