Just In
1 killed, 2 hurt after rashly-driven SUV loses control in Delhi
A 70-year-old pedestrian died while two others on a Scooty sustained injuries after a rashly driven SUV lost control in Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Md. Yunush, a resident of Vijay Vihar, while the injured have been identified as Swarne Arora (63) and Kamal (37), both residents of Budh Vihar.
According to the police, a PCR call was received at 6:37 a.m. on Monday, informing about an accident near in Sector 1, Rohini. On reaching the spot, the police found that a Mahindra Scorpio SUV had hit a pedestrian and then a Scooty with two riders.
“The PCR van shifted all the three injured persons to the BSA Hospital where Yunush was declared brought dead, while Arora and Kamal were referred to the Jaipur Golden Hospital for further treatment,” said a senior police officer.
“A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Vijay Vihar police station,” the officer said.
“The car driver, Rishab Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar, has been detained and further investigation is underway,” he added.