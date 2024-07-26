100 women achievers share their success stories

Berhampur: The Government-run ITI-Berhampur has published a book titled “100 Women Achievers: Success Stories of 100 Girls Skilled in ITI Berhampur” in Odia and English. This inspiring publication showcases the remarkable journeys of 100 skilled girls who passed out from various trades at ITI- Berhampur and have successfully established themselves in prestigious government, private and public sector undertakings.

The book narrates the heartwarming stories of 100 women rising to success that will surely offer inspiration for others. They shared their insights on how to turn round your life and build a life of your dreams. These girls have shown courage in the face of adversity and have created a lasting impact.

The book talks about the need to change the stereotypical narrative about careers in the skill sector. It details the journey of prominent women achievers and the challenges they have faced. The stories are meant to nurture confidence and ambition among all women and girls.

Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department Secretary Usha Padhee recently inaugurated the book launch event.

“We believe this book will inspire countless young women across the country to pursue careers in the skill sector. By showcasing the successes of these 100 women, the institute aims to challenge stereotypes and create a more inclusive and equitable workforce. ITI-Berhampur is confident that this initiative will contribute to a revolution in women’s participation in the skill sector nationwide,” said Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, ITI-Berhampur Principal.

ITI-Berhampur has consistently been the preferred choice for girls due to its exceptional training programmes and proven track record of successful placements. For girls from humble backgrounds, it’s often a life-changing opportunity, said the principal.