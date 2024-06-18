Live
Just In
13-yr-old girl jumps from 14th floor in Indore, dies
Bhopal: A schoolgirl of Class 7 died after she allegedly jumped from a 14-story building in Madhya Pradesh's economic city Indore on Tuesday.
The deceased identified as 13-year-old Anjali Sharma had left her home for school.
Police said the CCTV camera installed at the entry gate of the high-rise building shows the girl entering the society.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl left her home for school, but she went to a high-rise located in the way and jumped from the building. Further investigation is underway," said Taresh Soni, Town Inspector.
Security guards and some other society members took her to a hospital but she was declared dead on arrival, Soni said, adding that parents of the victims would be interrogated.
The unfortunate incident was reported on the very first day as schools in Madhya Pradesh opened on Tuesday.