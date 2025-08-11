136 students awarded BS-MS dual degree in IISER 5th convocation

Berhampur: A total of 136 BS-MS students of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER)-Berhampur, were awarded BS-MS dual degree at its 5th convocation at Laudigam, 25 km from here, on Saturday.

One MS Degree and 22 PhD students also received their respective degrees.

Jayshaan Baibhav from the Department of Biological Sciences was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for the best academic performance in the graduating class across all disciplines of the BS-MS Dual Degree programme.

Subharthi Paul from the Department of Physical Sciences received the Director’s Gold Medal for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership in the graduating class across all disciplines of the BS-MS programme.

Proficiency Silver medals were awarded to five students including Jayshaan Baibhav, Laishram Librada (Department of Physical Sciences), Debanash Mohapatra (Department of Chemical Sciences), Veronica Gogoi (Department of Mathematical Sciences) and Brinta Banik (Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences). While Laishram Librada (Department of Physical Sciences) received the Shri Durgadas Mohanty Memorial Gold Medal, Hanan Fathima (Department of Biological Sciences) received the Founder Director’s Gold Medal.

Speaking at the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students and called upon them to contribute to national priorities. He urged the graduates to align themselves with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and praised IISER-Berhampur for emerging as a hub for research, innovation and NEP 2020-inspired education.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated the state of the art ‘Central Advanced Instrumentation Facility’ at IISER-Berhampur for cutting edge research in frontier areas of research.