2 pose as cops, demand ransom after abduction

Faridabad: Two men allegedly abducted a man here and posed as cops while demanding money to “settle” the case from his family, police said.

The two men, who were arrested on Monday, had called up the victim’s family and said that he was caught in a case of carrying an illegal weapon, they said.

His younger brother smelled something fishy and approached Faridabad Police.

In his complaint, Gyan Chand said, “My brother Pintu did not pick up the call. After some time when I called again, another person picked up the phone and said that he was a police constable.

He said that my younger brother has been caught with an illegal pistol.

He said they wanted Rs 8,000 to get him released and asked him to come near the new bridge at Saraswati Colony.

Based on his complaint, police lodged an FIR and later arrested Rajesh (25) and Deepak (29), police said.

“During interrogation, they revealed that they were roaming near Naya Palla bridge on Saturday evening when they saw the victim alone. Both of them needed money and they took Pintu on their bike to Saraswati Colony and locked him in a room,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

“After this, they called his brother and demanded a ransom. They have been taken on one-day remand and are questioning them,” the spokesperson added.