2 soldiers injured in Kashmir terror attack
Highlights
Two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked an army patrolling party in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked an army patrolling party in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
According to details the attack was carried out by terrorists in the Wanpoh area.
The two injured soldiers were rushed to hospital.
Additional forces have been brought in. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway.
Next Story