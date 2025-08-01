3 injured in separate road rage incidents

New Delhi: Three men were injured after they were brutally assaulted in separate incidents of road rage in Delhi, police said.

In the first case, seven to eight men driving a BMW and a Thar allegedly attacked two men with beer bottles and stones after getting enraged over honking at a food outlet in Dwarka Sector 10. The incident occurred around 2.30 am on July 27 when Manoj, from Chhawla village and employed at Rohini court, accompanied by Kunal and another friend Nagendra, visited a night kitchen in the area to get food.

Manoj, who was driving a car, honked to call a waiter, which allegedly annoyed a group of men standing near the Thar and BMW already parked at the site.

“One of the men standing beside the Thar vehicle took offence at the horn and began abusing us. Before we could react, seven to eight men jumped out of the BMW and Thar and started beating me,” Manoj said in his police complaint. Kunal was dragged and thrashed too when he tried to intervene. The assailants allegedly used stones and beer bottles in the assault, shattering the windows of the car and leaving both injured.

One of the passerby informed the police about the incident, following which the accused fled the scene in their vehicles, a police source said on Wednesday.

The two were seriously injured in the incident and were admitted to a private hospital. Further investigations are underway, he said. In another incident that occurred around noon on July 25 in Southwest Delhi’s Munirka area, a man was allegedly beaten up until he lost consciousness by a group of men, after he failed to make way quickly enough upon hearing a horn.

According to police, the victim, Awadhesh Rai, a resident of Munirka village, was returning home after dropping his son at school when a man on a two-wheeler began honking behind him near Babu Lal Chowk.