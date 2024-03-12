Live
3 workers die as Mumbai building scaffolding collapses
In a shocking tragedy, three workers were killed and at least one more injured seriously when the scaffolding of an under-construction building in Borivali suddenly collapsed, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when the labourers were working on the 16th floor of the 24-storied building coming up at Soniwadi, near the Kalpana Chawla Chowk, in Borivali suburb of north-west Mumbai.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when the labourers were working on the 16th floor of the 24-storied building coming up at Soniwadi, near the Kalpana Chawla Chowk, in Borivali suburb of north-west Mumbai.
The BMC said that the unidentified victims were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali west where three were declared dead and one is stated to be in a critical condition.
The Mumbai Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and the causes leading to the scaffolding crash are being investigated, whether they were equipped with safety gear or not, plus ascertaining the identity of all the victims.