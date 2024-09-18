3-year-old girl raped by school teacher in Bhopal; probe underway

Bhopal: A three-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a teacher at a private school here. The matter came to light after the minor girl's parents lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

An official said that the accused teacher was arrested after the medical test report of the victim confirmed rape.

"Upon receiving a complaint, a medical test on the victim was conducted, which confirmed the sexual assault. Subsequently, the accused has been arrested from the school premises," Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra told IANS.

Mishra said the accused, identified as Kasim Rehan, used to teach 'Information Technology'.

"School management and staff members are being questioned. Investigation into the matter is still underway," the police commissioner said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the incident and assured that the accused would be handed rigorous punishment by the court.

"I have instructed Chief Secretary to speak with the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh and urged hearing into this case at a fast-track court. I assure that the accused will be given rigorous punishment," CM Yadav added.

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to Kamla Nagar police station where the complaint has been lodged said the school principal and other senior staff members were questioned about the incident.

The police have also been trying to find out if some other girl students were sexually assaulted by the same school teacher.

The police officer further said the FIR was registered two days ago.

"When the girl returned home from school, she complained about pain in her private parts. Her mother noticed blood oozing from her private parts. Subsequently, she took her to the police station and lodged a complaint," the police official said.

The incident has sparked a political controversy with the opposition Congress in the state raising questions about the safety of women and girls in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the law and order situation has worsened in the state.

Patwari said President Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh and "I would request her to speak about the safety of women in the state".

"I wrote to the President to seek permission for a meeting as I wanted to brief her about the safety of women in Madhya Pradesh," Patwari told the media.