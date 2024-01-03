  • Menu
312 JN.1 cases detected in country

New Delhi: A total of 312 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with about 47 per cent of them recorded in Kerala, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Tuesday. Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

