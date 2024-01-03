Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 January, 2024
- Govt moots new Metro Rail phase II & III in Hyd
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 January 2024
- Explosion in drainage in Hyderabad creates tense moments
- Competitions for students on Ambedkar’s life
- Centre to resolve rifts between AP, TN fishers: Minister Rupala
- LVPEI gets patent for novel stem cell therapy
- YSRTP to merge with Congress tomorrow
- MANUU signs MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye
- YSRCP announces incharges for 27 constituencies
Just In
312 JN.1 cases detected in country
Highlights
New Delhi: A total of 312 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with about 47 per cent of them recorded in...
New Delhi: A total of 312 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with about 47 per cent of them recorded in Kerala, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Tuesday. Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS