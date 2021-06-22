3rd Covid wave unpredictability could impact tourism restart: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji, June 22: The unpredictability of the third Covid wave may impact the Goa government's decision to restart tourism-related activities in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant said the state government would not sanction the restarting of tourism activities until 100 per cent of the state's population is vaccinated with the first jab, adding that July 30 was the target for the total coverage of the first jab.

"We have extended the curfew to 28 (June) but our industrial activities are on. Mostly, tourism activities are shut down. We can think of restarting tourism activity after 100 per cent completion of the first dose, which is after July 30," Sawant said.

"We will take a decision after analysing the possible coming of the third wave. At present, we cannot predict," he added.

Sawant said that the second Covid wave and the closure of tourism activities had impacted the state's finances.

"The state revenue has been badly impacted over the last two months. The shut down of tourism and other activities has also brought down our GST (Goods and Services Tax) collection. We are coming out with a solution," the Chief Minister said.