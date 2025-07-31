4 bros sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

Ballia: A court here has sentenced four brothers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for fatally attacking a man following a dispute over tree cutting in Manda village in 2020.

Additional District Judge Gyan Prakash Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 each on the four brothers -Anil Kumar, Brijesh Kumar, Vicky Kumar, and Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police Om-vir Singh said. According to the prosecution, on June 26, 2020, Kanhaiya Ram was attacked with sticks and batons during a dispute over tree cutting in Manda village. He sustained serious injuries and later suc-cumbed to them.

In another incident, a man allegedly killed his grandmother with a spade in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Suraj Prajapati (24), has been arrested, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said the police received information around 9 pm on Tuesday that Phoolo Devi (85) was killed in the Pusar village under the Doghat po-lice station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Suraj has been mentally unstable for the past nine months, with family members reporting erratic behaviour, officials said.

According to officials, a verbal altercation took place between the two shortly before the incident.

In a fit of rage, Suraj allegedly struck his grandmother on the head with a spade, killing her on the spot. The accused has been giving inconsistent statements during interrogation, further indicating signs of mental imbalance, officials said.