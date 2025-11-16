5-a-side hockey event in March

Jharsuguda: Overthe past four years, Jharsuguda District Hockey Association has been trying to popularise hockey in the district. By creating interest in hockey among the children in the district, the all-India 5-a-side Sub-Junior girls’ competition was conducted successfully on May 20.

After the success of this girls’ competition, the demand for 5-a-side hockey tournament has increased.

The 2nd inter-State 5-a-side Sub-Junior girls’ competition will be held in the first week of March next year. Girls below the age of 17 years will take part in this tournament.

Fourteen teams from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Odisha will participate in the league-cum-knock-out competition.

Each team will consist of 5 players, 3 additional players and a coach. The winning team will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000, the runners-up Rs 30,000, the third team Rs 15,000 and the fourth team Rs 10,000. Various industrial houses have shown interest in sponsoring the event.