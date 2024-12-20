Live
5 terrorists killed, 2 security men injured in Kulgam encounter
Srinagar: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled top commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.
Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of the day, they said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said. They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated.
