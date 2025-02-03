Bhubaneswar: The FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter will host the prestigious 5th FLO Utkal Awards on March 5. The event will honour entrepreneurs, companies and organisations for their contributions in the field of business.

This award ceremony will recognise individuals and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment in their respective fields. Entrepreneurs and businesses from across the region are invited to submit their details through an online Google Form with the deadline for submission of form being February 20.

The panel of judges are Bipin Bihari Rout, Joint CEO, ORMAS; Arya Kumari Panigrahi, Ex-Principal, IHM-Bhubaneswar, Ex-President, Rotary Club, Bhubaneswar; Prabodh Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, ISTD-Bhubaneswar Chapter and Rosalin Patasani Mishra, Founder and President - Parichay Foundation, Social Entrepreneur. The nominees will be recognised for their achievements in various categories, including entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.

Rashmi Sahoo, Chairperson of the FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event inviting all entrepreneurs and organisations to participate. “This is a great opportunity to showcase your success and be part of one of the most anticipated events of the year. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of our business leaders who outperformed themselves in the business industry,” she said.