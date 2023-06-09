Live
6 dead, 4 injured in road accident near Patna
Six persons, including four women, died while four sustained injuries after a mini truck laden with scrap overturned on two e-rickshaws at Bakhtiyarpur on the outskirts of Patna on Friday.
The road accident occurred on State Highway 106 when an e-rickshaw was trying to overtake a mini truck. The police said that the driver of the mini truck applied brakes following which his vehicle overturned on two e-rickshaws, including the one which tried to go past it.
Three persons died on the spot while three others succumbed at the hospital during the treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Mishra (55), Lalpari Devi (55), Kiran Kumari (24), Manoj Kumar (35), Inder Devi (65) and Ranju Devi (30).
The injured have been identified as Nitish Kumar (25), Lakhita Kumar (15), Mani Kumar (18) and one more person.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended his condolences to the family members of the deceased. He also directed the medical officers to provide best available treatment to the injured so that they can recover from their injuries soon.