Live
- Home minister inaugurates Tulluru sub-division office
- Loan recovery agents warned
- Lokesh pats teacher for green initiative
- Panel advocates transparency in functioning of PSUs
- AP Chambers to host Business Expo 2025 from DecEMBER 12
- PM Janman housing works to be completed by March 31
- 91.7% of Bhogapuram airport works completed, says Ram Mohan
- CM for UK collaboration in higher education, tech
- Narayana showcases AP as future logistics hub
- BJP State unit chief calls for change in JH amid civic neglect
6 killed in Bilaspur train accident
Bilaspur: At least six persons were killed and several injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near the Bilaspur railway station...
Bilaspur: At least six persons were killed and several injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near the Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal said the total number of injured had not been compiled as some trapped under a coach were being taken out. He added that at least one person was critically injured. Around 4 pm, the MEMU passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district) railway officials said. A police officer added that when the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, the passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind, they said.
The railway authorities have moved all the resources at the spot, and all measures are being taken to treat the injured persons, a railway spokesperson said.