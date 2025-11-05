6 killed in Bilaspur train accident

Bilaspur: At least six persons were killed and several injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near the Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal said the total number of injured had not been compiled as some trapped under a coach were being taken out. He added that at least one person was critically injured. Around 4 pm, the MEMU passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district) railway officials said. A police officer added that when the train was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, the passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind, they said.

The railway authorities have moved all the resources at the spot, and all measures are being taken to treat the injured persons, a railway spokesperson said.