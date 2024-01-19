75th Republic Day parade will be women-centric: Defence Secretary

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday said that the 75th Republic Day parade will be women-centric and the women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade.

He said that the French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest and themes for the event will be ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’.

“For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade will commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists,” Defence Secretary said.

He said that the parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time.

“The CAPF contingents will also consist of women personnel. Best representation of women will be seen in this year’s Republic Day parade,” the Defence Secretary said.

He said that Sarpanches, women workers of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Central Vista Project, women Space Scientists of ISRO, Yoga teachers, winners of international sports events and Paralympic medalists will be the special guests.

“The parade will start at 1030 hrs and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. The seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public,” Defence Secretary said.

He said that a 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade.

“Along with the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the Fly-past,” Defence Secretary said.

He said that at least 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year.

The Defence Secretary said that special emphasis has been laid to include Vibrant Villages in the list of special guests to be part of the Republic Day celebrations.