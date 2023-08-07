8 more held in OSSC question paper leak case

Balasore: Eight more persons were arrested on Saturday from Balasore district for allegedly being involved in the leak of question paper for JE (Civil) Main Examination, 2023. With these arrests, overall 25 persons have been apprehended in the case, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission had cancelled the main examination for junior engineers in civil after the police confirmed that the question paper was leaked. The test was conducted on July 16.

"These arrested people contacted several candidates to supply question papers of the JE (Civil) Main Examination before the scheduled date and time of the test,'' the SP said.

The Balasore police wrote to authorities concerned for departmental proceedings against some accused persons who have been working in the government sector, the officer said. "A preliminary investigation reveals that some middlemen contacted several candidates,'' she added.