8th Pay Commission: Expected hike, implementation timeline, beneficiaries — Full details inside

The Central Government is gearing up for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will overhaul the pay structure, allowances, and pensions of nearly 1 crore central government employees and pensioners. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier confirmed the formation of the commission is expected by January 2026.

What Is the 8th Pay Commission?

The Pay Commission reviews and recommends changes in the salary structure, allowances, and pension benefits of central government employees. The 8th Commission will revise key elements such as:

Basic Pay

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

It will benefit over 50 lakh government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including defence personnel.

When Will It Be Implemented?

While the Commission is expected to be formed in early 2026, reports suggest recommendations may be submitted by the end of 2025. However, the actual implementation could be pushed to FY27, depending on how quickly the Terms of Reference (ToR) are approved and the report is finalized.

Past trends show such delays are common—the 7th Pay Commission was announced in 2014 but implemented in 2016.

How Much Salary Hike Is Expected?

Although official numbers are awaited, industry estimates predict a 30–34% salary hike, in line with earlier trends and recent tax cuts worth ₹1 trillion planned for FY26.

Current minimum basic salary: ₹18,000

Expected minimum post-hike salary: ₹51,480

Estimated government expenditure: ₹1.8 lakh crore

The fitment factor, which was 2.57 in the 7th CPC, plays a critical role in determining the revised pay. A higher fitment factor will result in a proportionately higher basic pay.

Understanding the Salary Structure:

Basic Pay: Fixed and based on pay level (≈51.5% of income)

DA (Dearness Allowance): Adjusted for inflation (≈30.9%)

HRA (House Rent Allowance): Location-based rental support (≈15.4%)

TA (Transport Allowance): For commuting expenses (≈2.2%)

For example, an employee earning ₹18,000 basic pay with 50% DA would receive ₹9,000 as DA, bringing the total to ₹27,000—excluding other allowances.





The 8th Pay Commission is set to bring substantial relief and salary upgrades for lakhs of government employees and pensioners. While January 2026 is a tentative milestone, actual rollouts might stretch to FY27. Keep an eye on the official ToR and recommendations for precise updates.