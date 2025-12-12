  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

9L Indians gave up citizenship in last 5 year: MEA in RS

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 8:41 AM IST
9L Indians gave up citizenship in last 5 year: MEA in RS
X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Parliament on Thursday that nearly 9 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in the past five years, continuing a trend of high numbers of expatriates opting for foreign nationalities.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government maintains year-wise records of individuals who surrender Indian citizenship.

According to official data presented in the written response, citizenship renunciations have risen sharply over the past five years—from 85,256 in 2020, 1,63,370 (in 2021), 2,25,620 (in 2022), 2,16,219 (in 2023) and 2,06,378 (in 2024). Notably, from 2011 to 2019, 11,89,194 Indians renounced their citizenship.

Tags

Indian CitizenshipMEA Parliamentary ResponseMigrationYear-wise CitizenshipOverseas Nationality Preference
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

KRU organises placement training for students

KRU organises placement training for students

National News

More
Share it
X