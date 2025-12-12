9L Indians gave up citizenship in last 5 year: MEA in RS

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Parliament on Thursday that nearly 9 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in the past five years, continuing a trend of high numbers of expatriates opting for foreign nationalities.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government maintains year-wise records of individuals who surrender Indian citizenship.

According to official data presented in the written response, citizenship renunciations have risen sharply over the past five years—from 85,256 in 2020, 1,63,370 (in 2021), 2,25,620 (in 2022), 2,16,219 (in 2023) and 2,06,378 (in 2024). Notably, from 2011 to 2019, 11,89,194 Indians renounced their citizenship.