Leaders welcome Ambati at home

Guntur: Former minister Ambati Rambabu, who was released on bail from Rajahmundry Central Jail, reached his residence here on Thursday.

While his supporters welcomed him with a rally, the police stopped the procession at the Reliance petrol pump on the Inner Ring Road in Guntur. He had travelled from Rajahmundry to Guntur in a large convoy.

Guntur police clarified that no prior permission had been granted for the rallies. When they stopped the convoy, Rambabu expressed anger for blocking the rally, which led to a clash between the police and YSRCP leaders.

Ignoring the police warnings about the lack of permission, YSRCP leader Ambati Murali Krishna tried to push past the barricades to move forward. This confrontation caused vehicles to be stuck for kilometres, with passengers struggling under the scorching heat.

After some time, Rambabu reached his home at Navabharat Nagar in Guntur city, where his family members, relatives, YSRCP leaders, and activists welcomed him. Sattenapalli court granted him bail in connection with the sale of Sankranti lucky draw lottery tickets.

Meanwhile, MLC Lella Appireddy, former MP Nandigam Suresh, former MLA Annabathuni Shivakumar, Ponnuru coordinator Ambati Murali Krishna, Pattipadu constituency coordinator Balasani Kiran Kumar, YSRCP Guntur city president Noori Fatima, and former chairman of Guntur Mirchi Yard Nimmakayala Rajanarayana on Thursday met former minister Ambati Rambabu at his residence and consoled him.