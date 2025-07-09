Live
- Derive full benefit from MGNREGS, farmers urged
- Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials
- Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes
- Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive: CJI
- Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
- Fuel ban for old vehicles on hold till Nov 1
- ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold
- Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval
- RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan
- Govt releases Rs 244 cr as truckers go on strike
AAIB submits preliminary report of AI plane crash
New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has reportedly submitted the preliminary report on Air India plane crash to the concerned authorities and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 people on June 12. According to sources, the preliminary report was filed based on the initial findings of the probe.
