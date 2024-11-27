Live
AAP takes out ‘Shukrana Yatra’ to thank people for win in Punjab
Chandigarh: Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began its ‘Shukrana Yatra’ in Patiala to thank voters after its victory in three Assembly seats in the November 20 bypolls.
Punjab AAP president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi paid obeisance at the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala before the start of the yatra. Several party leaders, including ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, and Harjot Singh Bains and MLAs including Ajitpal Singh Kohli, and Gurlal Singh Ghanaur were also present.
The yatra will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
It will conclude at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar. The AAP wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal Assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on November 23.