  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

AAP takes out ‘Shukrana Yatra’ to thank people for win in Punjab

AAP takes out ‘Shukrana Yatra’ to thank people for win in Punjab
x
Highlights

Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began its ‘Shukrana Yatra’ in Patiala to thank voters after its victory in three Assembly seats in the November 20 bypolls.

Chandigarh: Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday began its ‘Shukrana Yatra’ in Patiala to thank voters after its victory in three Assembly seats in the November 20 bypolls.

Punjab AAP president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi paid obeisance at the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala before the start of the yatra. Several party leaders, including ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, and Harjot Singh Bains and MLAs including Ajitpal Singh Kohli, and Gurlal Singh Ghanaur were also present.

The yatra will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladhowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It will conclude at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar. The AAP wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal Assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick