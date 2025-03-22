AAP vows to strengthen party, gear up for upcoming polls post major reshuffle

New Delhi: In a strategic effort to strengthen its position ahead of key state elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a major reshuffle in its organisational structure on Friday, with party leaders pledging to fortify the party and prepare for the upcoming polls.

This reshuffle comes on the heels of the party's disappointing performance in the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, where it secured just 22 out of 70 seats. Despite the loss, the AAP is determined to rebuild and strengthen its base, with an eye on upcoming elections in Gujarat, Punjab, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and other states.

Former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed the new chief of AAP's Delhi unit, while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take charge as the head of the party's Punjab unit.

The reshuffle also sees former Health Minister Satyendar Jain named as the co-incharge of Punjab, while Gopal Rai has been appointed the incharge of the Gujarat unit.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Gopal Rai emphasised the party's focus on preparing for the next electoral battles.

"The AAP is already gearing up for elections in several states, including Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh. We are working on a strategy that will ensure the party's success in these states," he said.

"The priority now is to expand and strengthen the organisation. We will fight these elections with full force, starting from now," he said. Saurabh Bharadwaj, who has been entrusted with the leadership of the AAP's Delhi unit, expressed his gratitude for the faith placed in him by party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). "The AAP garnered 43.5 per cent of the vote share in the Delhi Assembly elections, just a hair’s breadth behind the BJP, which secured 45.5 per cent of the votes. Despite the challenges we faced, almost half of Delhi’s population supported us," he stated. "Now, we need to reconnect with our supporters and strengthen the party at the grassroots level." Bharadwaj further highlighted the importance of loyalty, especially in difficult times, pointing out that "those who stand with the party during tough times are like pure gold." He further added that building the organisation post-defeat is easier, as it allows the party to focus on its core supporters. "When we win, people flock to join, but true strength lies in those who remain committed during a loss. These loyal supporters are the foundation for our future success."

Looking ahead, Bharadwaj emphasised that the party's immediate focus would be on organisational growth, with elections taking a secondary priority. "We need to focus on strengthening the party, expanding our reach, and ensuring the party is in a position to take on challenges. Once the organisation is solidified, we will be ready to face any election that comes our way," he concluded.

The reshuffle is seen as a response to the recent electoral setback in Delhi, where the BJP made a comeback after 27 years, securing 48 seats.

While the defeat was a blow to the AAP, the leadership change is intended to revitalise the party’s organisational structure and energise its supporters as it prepares for future political battles. (IANS)