ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one in DUSU polls

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus.

ABVP’s Aryan Maan bagged the president’s post, trouncing his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.

NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla received 29,339 votes and defeated ABVP’s Govind Tanwar, who managed 20,547 votes, to win the vice president’s post.

Kunal Chaudhary of the ABVP polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary’s post by defeating NSUI’s Kabir.

ABVP’s Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana to win the joint secretary’s post in the central panel. Jha received 21,825 votes against Bhadana’s 17,380.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.

Maan, the new president of the students’ union, said he was 100 per cent confident of his win.

“I had the support of students across colleges. My first priority will be to fulfil our promise of metro concessional passes for DU students. Apart from that, ensuring that adequate training equipment is provided to all our athletes will be my priority,” he told PTI after the victory.

Maan also urged his supporters to be peaceful during the victory celebrations.

“As per the Delhi High Court order, we are not allowed to take out any kind of victory procession, so I request everyone that we will not take out a victory rally and whatever we have to do, we will do it peacefully,” he said in a video posted on social media.

ABVP’s winning candidates were lifted on the shoulders by their supporters, who raised slogans hailing them.

Maan waved the tricolour as slogans of ‘Maan, Maan’ rent the air. He later wrapped himself with the tricolour as he was carried on the shoulders by his supporters. Jha was virtually buried in garlands as her supporters chanted her name.

He said the newly elected panel would remain connected with the ground throughout the year and work tirelessly for the students.

ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary also thanked those who voted for it. “I assure the students that I will always stand with them and work for their welfare,” he added.

Jha, who has been elected as the joint secretary, expressed gratitude towards the student community, saying that the students had recognised her efforts and ensured her victory with a margin of 4,000 votes.