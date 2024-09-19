ABVP stages protest against toddler’s rape in Bhopal school

Bhopal: Enraged over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in a private school in Bhopal, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) along with other Hindu organisations staged a protest on Thursday.

Around 200-300 protesters assembled outside the school located near Bhadbhada Dam, under Kamla Nagar police station demanding that the school be bulldozed.

The protestors burned the effigy of the accused teacher and damaged the boundary wall of the school.

Sources said that the ruckus created outside the school that was in session at that time, resulted in the children inside their classrooms being terrified.

However, police managed to bring the situation under control and the protesters vacated the place in around 40 minutes.

There is a heavy deployment of police personnel near the school and some areas have been cordoned off with heavy barricading by the police.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also expressed shock over the incident and urged Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice to conduct the trial in the case in a fast track court and give rigorous punishment to the culprit.

The shocking rape of the nursery class student came to light on Wednesday after her parents lodged a complaint at Kamla Nagar police station.

As per the police, the incident had occurred on Monday.

The accused teacher, identified as Kasim Rehan, was arrested after a team of doctors confirmed rape, Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra had said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after the child returned home from school and complained of pain in her private parts and her mother noticed blood oozing out.

Subsequently, she took the child to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police rushed to the school, investigated the matter and recorded statements of the staff. Thereafter they detained the IT teacher for further investigation.

An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and a probe is underway. The victim is undergoing medical treatment, police said.