Academic Fallout: IIT Bombay Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has suspended all agreements with Turkish universities amid escalating calls to boycott Turkey over its military assistance to Pakistan during recent hostilities with India.

"Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice," the prestigious institution announced Saturday.

Intelligence reports indicate Turkey provided Pakistan with drone technology and deployed military personnel to counter Operation Sindoor, India's military response following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Turkish-manufactured kamikaze drones were recovered on Indian territory after Pakistan's aerial incursion. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan further demonstrated support by communicating directly with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the crisis, while also dispatching significant military assets—including six aircraft and a warship—to Pakistan as tensions intensified.

These developments have sparked widespread indignation across India, prompting calls for comprehensive boycotts of Turkish products and severance of institutional partnerships.

IIT Bombay joins several other leading academic institutions in this stance. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has already suspended its Memorandum of Understanding with Turkey's Inonu University, while Jamia Millia Islamia has terminated all collaborative initiatives with Turkish institutions citing national security priorities.

"JNU has suspended the MoU due to national security considerations as JNU stands with the nation and the armed forces, many of whom are JNU alumni," stated JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. The recently signed agreement had outlined plans for faculty and student exchanges among other academic collaborations.

The academic boycott has gained momentum with other institutions following suit. Kanpur University and Sharda University in Noida have canceled their partnerships with Turkish universities, while Delhi University is conducting a comprehensive review of its international academic relationships.

This academic distancing represents only one dimension of a broader national response, as commercial traders have begun refusing to stock Turkish merchandise, travelers are canceling Turkish vacation plans, and major online travel platforms including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have issued advisories against travel to Turkey and its allies.