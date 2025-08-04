Acharya Balkrishna Ji's birthday was celebrated as Herb Day in Patanjali Yogpeeth

Haridwar , August 04: The birthday of Acharya Balkrishna Ji, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth was celebrated as Herb Day in the Yoga Bhavan auditorium of Patanjali Wellness , Patanjali Yogpeeth-2. On the occasion of Herb Day, Swami Ramdev Ji and Acharya Balkrishna Ji made the people present pledge to plant trees for a healthy person , healthy family , healthy society , healthy nation and healthy world. Swami Ji and Acharya Ji themselves inspired the general public by donating blood and planting trees.

In the program, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj while wishing Acharya Ji on his birthday said that celebrating Acharya Ji's birthday is just an excuse , its main objective is that herbs should adorn not only every house of Mother India but the entire Mother Earth and the entire humanity should get health and happiness from them. He said that herbs are a medium to experience the grace of nature-God. He said that herbs are not only for treatment but also for self-realization. Swami Ji said that Acharya Ji, who has established the legacy of his sages with pride, is a living example of this unbroken and tremendous effort. Acharya Ji's great penance is inherent in various service complexes of Patanjali like Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital , Yogagram , Patanjali Wellness etc. Pujya Acharya Ji has dedicated his entire life for public welfare. His life is an inspiration that we should make continuous and intense efforts and consider every task as worship of God with our complete knowledge , devotion and effort and dedicate our lives to the service of Mother India , humanity , nature and culture. Revered Acharya ji is its living example and embodiment incarnate form.







In the program, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj said that herbs do not belong to us, but we belong to herbs. If we have to protect our lives, it is important to save herbs. Therefore, Patanjali's Herb Day is an initiative to save the lives of the entire humanity , if there are no herbs , trees and plants , then human life cannot exist. Acharya Ji said that birthday is just an excuse , when we wake up in the morning after a night's rest, we are born every day with new energy , with a new sunrise , with new life. On this occasion, along with millions of our families associated with Patanjali Yogpeeth, millions of people in the country and the world celebrate this festival by planting herbs. He appealed to all the countrymen to protect health and environment by planting herbs in maximum numbers.

In the program, 11 books written by Acharya ji were released. First of all, Saumitreya Padapaniruktam was released which is certified with references from more than 150 Ayurvedic texts and manuscripts. Today, this book was offered in the service of the country , the nation and the world. Along with this, books based on Indian medical systems , diseases and the looting of multinational companies in the name of medicines - Conspiracy of Allopathy Medical System and Health Care System , Exposing the unethical behavior of Indian Medical Association, Negative Aspect of Treatment , Unsafe Health System Conspiracy in Health Care , Fraud and Scams , Life Saver or Death Causer ? Negative Aspect of Modern Medicines , Holistic Health: Law and Facts Samagra (Health Law and Facts) , World Herbal Remedies Part-1 Diabetes , World Herbal Remedies Part-2 Dengue , World Herbal Remedies Part-3 Tuberculosis , World Herbal Remedies Part-4 HIV. World Herbal Remedies Part-5 Typhoid , World Herbal Remedies Part-6 Malaria were also released.







On this occasion, lakhs of workers of Patanjali Yoga Samiti distributed and planted Tulsi , Giloy , Aloe Vera , Ashwagandha , Neem etc. free of cost in every house at district , tehsil , block and village level . Plants were distributed on the basis of availability of medicines in India as well as Nepal , UK etc.

By assimilating in his life the eternal cultural principles received from his ancestors , Pujya Acharyashree has done penance and hard work for the welfare of the world for more than 50 years, which will always inspire all of us.

Blood donation , eye test and dental test camps were organized under the guidance of Patanjali Research Foundation . The blood bank team of AIIMS Rishikesh and Himalayan Hospital organized a blood donation camp in which about 450 units of voluntary blood were donated. About 588 people got their eyes checked and free spectacles were distributed to 207 people. Along with this, through Patanjali Dental and Research Centre, about 470 people were given free dental checkup and treatment and free dental kits were distributed. Under the aegis of Bharat Swabhiman Trust, neem , tulsi , aloe vera , clove tulsi , amla etc. were distributed free of cost.

After this, cultural programs were organized in the large auditorium of Patanjali University in which the students of Patanjali Gurukulam , Acharyakulam , Patanjali University , Patanjali Ayurveda College gave fascinating performances. The drama presentation in the evening session captivated the dignitaries present.

In the program, monks , unit heads , officers , karmayogis , teachers and students from all the projects and educational institutions associated with Patanjali Yogapeeth sent birthday wishes to Acharya ji and received his blessings.