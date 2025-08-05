Acharya Balkrishna’s B-day celebrated as Herb Day at Patanjali Yogpeeth

Haridwar: Birthday of Acharya Balkrishna Ji, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Herb Day was celebrated in the Yoga Bhavan auditorium of Yogapeeth-2. On the occasion of Herb Day, Swami Ramdev Ji and Acharya Balkrishna Ji made the people present take a pledge to plant trees for a healthy person, healthy family, healthy society, healthy nation and healthy world. Swami Ji and Acharya Ji themselves inspired the general public by donating blood and planting trees.

In the program, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj while wishing Acharya Ji on his birthday said that celebrating Acharya Ji’s birthday is just an excuse, its main objective is that herbs should adorn not only every house of Mother India but the courtyard of the entire Mother Earth and the entire humanity should get health and happiness from them. He said that herbs are a medium to experience the grace of nature-God. He said that herbs are not only for treatment but also for self-realisation.

Swami Ji said that Acharya Ji, who has established the legacy of his sages with pride, is a living example of this unbroken and tremendous effort.

Acharya ji’s great penance is inherent in various service complexes of Patanjali like Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital, Yogagram, Patanjali Wellness etc. Pujya Acharya ji has dedicated his entire life for public welfare. His life is an inspiration that we have to dedicate our lives to the service of Mother India, humanity, nature, culture by considering every work as worship of God with our complete knowledge, devotion and effort. Revered Acharya ji is its living example and embodiment incarnate form.

11 books written by Acharya ji were released in the program. First of which was released Saumitreya Padapaniruktam, which is certified with references from more than 150 Ayurvedic texts and manuscripts.

Today this book was dedicated in the service of the country, the nation and the world.