Activist Nikita Jacob moves Bombay HC for anticipatory bail

Mumbai: Mumbai-based lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob on Monday moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her.

The Delhi court's warrant came in the case involving the 'toolkit' shared by teenage global climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the farmers protests in the national capital region.

Jacob's plea for an urgent hearing was mentioned by her lawyer Abhishek Yende before Justice P.D. Naik on Monday who has posted the matter for Tuesday.

A practicing lawyer since the past six years, Jacob is a resident of Goregaon and has been active in public causes.

Terming the Delhi Police FIR as "false and baseless", she sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks to enable approach the court in Delhi concerned and apply for a pre-arrest bail.

She also directions to prevent the Vanrai Police Station or any other police in the jurisdiction of Mumbai to arrest or take any coercive steps, as directed by the Delhi Cyber Police.

"However, the applicant fears that she may be arrested due to political vendetta and media trial," her application said.

The development came in the wake of the arrest of Bengaluru college graduate and environment activist, Disha Ravi on charges of sedition and conspiracy and her being sent to 5 days police custody by a Delhi court, sparking a political furore and condemnation from the Opposition parties.