Actress Trisha likely to join Congress

Chennai: South Indian actress Trisha reportedly wants to start her political career at the age of 39. According to sources, Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is encouraging her to serve people by taking active role in politics.

After weighing all options, Trisha arrived at a decision of joining the Congress. The actress is playing a key role in upcoming epic period action film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' helmed by Mani Ratnam. It is slated for release in theatres on September 30. Trisha made her debut as female lead with Tamil movie 'Mounam Pesiyadhe' released in 2002.