Adani Enterprises’ Q4 net surges 7.5x

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, on Thursday reported a 7.5x jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of one-time gain from stake sale in consumer goods venture, and strong growth in solar manufacturing and airports.Net profit of Rs 3,845 crore in January-March - the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal year - compared with Rs 450.58 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

The profit rise was helped by a Rs 3,286 crore gain made from the sale of stake in Wilmar. After adjusting for one-time gain from the Wilmar stake sale, the net profit came at Rs 1,313 crore. The strong performance was driven by the company’s incubator businesses - solar and wind manufacturing and airports, which are expected to be the next large value creators for the group.

EBITDA for these two businesses increased 73 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, during the quarter, lifting the consolidated EBITDA by 19 per cent to Rs 4,346 crore for Q4.