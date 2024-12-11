Address public issues with urgency, empathy

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to address public issues with urgency and empathy, warning that negligence of any kind in redressal of people's grievances would not be tolerated.

These directives were issued during the CM's Janata Darshan held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex here, an official statement said.

The chief minister listened to the concerns of around 150 individuals during the Janata Darshan, it said. "Adityanath stressed the importance of prompt, transparent and satisfactory resolution of all issues faced by the citizens, reit-erating that addressing public concerns is the top priority of the government," the statement said.

He also forwarded the applications submitted by citizens to the concerned of-ficials and assured them of swift action and timely justice. Emphasising a ze-ro-tolerance policy towards injustice, Adityanath directed officials to adopt a sensitive and proactive approach in assisting victims, particularly in cases of illegal land encroachments or exploitation of vulnerable individuals, while en-suring strict legal action against the perpetrators.

Several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment during the Janata Darshan and were promised full support by the Chief Minister, the statement said.