After completion of US Visit Modi arrives in Egypt

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi proceeded to his next scheduled State visit to Egypt which will also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Modi was invited by Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with whom he will hold talks on Sunday to discuss ways to give further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two major nations.

During his visit to Egypt, the prime minister will pay a visit to the Heliopolis War Memorial, a commemorative site established by the Commonwealth. This memorial has been constructed in the memory of 3,799 Indian soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives in different battles fought in Egypt during World War I.

Modi will also tour the Al-Hakim mosque, a historic mosque dating back to the 11th century. The mosque has been restored with the support of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Furthermore, Modi will meet and interact with members of the Indian community residing in Egypt during his visit