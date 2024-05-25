Live
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
- Making active learning a central pillar of students’ education
Just In
AI anchors to helm DD Kisan relaunch
New Delhi: In a first for an Indian government channel, Doordarshan is all set to unveil two Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchors for its...
New Delhi: In a first for an Indian government channel, Doordarshan is all set to unveil two Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchors for its farmer-focused channel DD Kisan on May 26.
Named AI Krish and AI Bhoomi, the virtual anchors will front a relaunch of the channel after nine years on air, showcasing a new look and updated content aimed at the country’s agricultural community, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
The AI anchors, capable of reading news 24x7 without breaks, will provide real-time updates on agricultural research, mandi prices, weather alerts and government schemes to the farming community across the country. A key highlight is their ability to communicate the content in 50 different Indian and foreign languages.
“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Gujarat to Arunachal, these AI anchors will disseminate vital agriculture-related information in regional languages,” the ministry statement said. First launched in 2015, DD Kisan was India’s first government TV channel solely dedicated to farmers, aiming to educate rural areas on balanced crop farming, livestock rearing and holistic village development.