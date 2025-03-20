AI, ML being used to transcribe oral arguments in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based tools are being used for transcribing oral arguments in the Supreme Court, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

However, no AI and ML-based tools are being used by the Supreme Court of India in the decision-making process.

The new technological tools are being used in the transcribing of oral arguments in Constitution Bench matters and these can be accessed from the website of the Supreme Court, Minister of State of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“The competent authority has directed to consider the transcribing of oral arguments on regular hearing days - Thursdays,” said the MoS.

The Registry, Supreme Court of India, is also using AI and ML based tools in close coordination with National Informatics Centre (NIC), in translation of judgments from English language to 18 Indian languages - Assamese, Bengali, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Konkani, Malayali, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Santali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The judgments can be accessed through the eSCR portal of the Supreme Court, he said.

The Registry, in close coordination with IIT, Madras, has developed and deployed AI and ML-based tools integrated with the electronic filing software of the Registry for the identification of defects, he said.

Recently, access to the proto-type has been granted to 200 Advocates-on-Record to use the same and share their feedback, to strengthen the right to access to justice and right to administration of justice, he said.

The Registry is also testing prototypes of AI and machine learning (ML) tools for curing defects, data, meta data extraction in collaboration with IIT, Madras.

This AI and ML based tool will be integrated with the electronic filing module and the case management software, namely, Integrated Case Management & Information System (ICMIS).

The AI-based tool, Supreme Court Portal Assistance in Court Efficiency (SUPACE), aimed at developing a module to understand the factual matrix of cases with an intelligent search of the precedents apart from identifying the cases, is in an experimental stage of development for its testing.

The use of SUPACE may be deployed after procurement and deployment of graphic processing unit(s) and other latest technology-based units such as Tensor Processing Unit, the MoS said.



