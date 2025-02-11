AI Must Be Inclusive and Fair, Says Modi at Paris Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the AI Summit in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, highlighting the need for a fair, inclusive, and globally coordinated approach to artificial intelligence governance.

During his address, Modi underlined the transformative impact AI is having on economies, security frameworks, and social structures. He stressed that artificial intelligence is shaping the trajectory of humanity in the 21st century and urged world leaders to establish uniform standards to address its challenges.

Key Highlights from PM Modi’s Speech:

Modi expressed gratitude to President Macron for hosting the event and providing a platform for discussions on AI governance.

He highlighted AI’s potential in revolutionizing multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, and agriculture, particularly in developing regions where technological access is limited.

Modi advocated for the development of open-source AI frameworks to foster transparency and trust in digital ecosystems.

He emphasized the necessity of creating unbiased datasets and eliminating discriminatory algorithms to ensure fairness in AI deployment.

Addressing concerns over AI-driven misinformation, cybersecurity threats, and deepfake proliferation, he called for global collaboration in mitigating these risks.

Modi noted that while AI-induced job disruptions remain a key concern, history suggests that technological advancements alter work patterns rather than eliminate jobs. He urged investments in skill development and workforce re-skilling to adapt to an AI-driven global economy.

He underscored the need for AI models that are efficient and sustainable, minimizing excessive computational and energy demands.

Modi pointed out India’s success in developing a cost-effective digital public infrastructure that serves over 1.4 billion people. He emphasized India’s regulatory advancements, data privacy frameworks, and AI adoption, positioning the country as a leader in technological innovation.

The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts from around the world, all working toward establishing a globally accepted framework for AI governance. Modi reiterated the necessity of collaborative efforts to ensure AI upholds shared values, minimizes risks, and fosters trust across borders.