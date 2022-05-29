AIIMS celebrates ‘Forensic Medicine Day’

Bhubaneswar: Forensic medicine plays a crucial role in disbursal of Justice in important cases, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty.



At a special programme organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, to commemorate 'Forensic Medicine Day', he inaugurated the academic function and encouraged budding police surgeons, sharing his experience and wisdom. Dr Mohanty is a forensic expert of repute.

Head of the department Dr Manoj Kumar Mohanty presided over the academic activities such as post-graduate quiz competition, post- graduate seminar presentation. Dr Mohanty congratulated the trainee students for their interest in forensic medicine and asked them to uplift the ethos of fraternity; honesty, truthfulness and integrity are the basic essence of the field.

The celebration was wrapped up with prize distribution to winners of the post-graduate quiz competition. Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh, Additional Professor, proposed a vote of thanks.

On May 12, 1972, Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine (IAFM) was born with a vision to establish a unique identity of the subject. IAFM is the largest conglomeration of experts in India.