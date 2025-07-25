Live
Air India Crash Not Caused by Mechanical Problem, Says FAA
The FAA says the Air India Boeing 787 crash was not due to a mechanical issue or fuel control failure. Investigations suggest possible human error as the cause.
The top officer of America’s flight safety group (FAA) said the big Air India plane crash last month was not caused by a machine problem.
The crash happened just after takeoff. It killed 241 people on the plane and 19 people on the ground.
The FAA checked the fuel control system on the Boeing 787 plane. This system controls fuel to the engines. They said it worked well and that there was no mistake with the fuel switches.
These fuel switches are used by pilots to start or stop engines. They also use them in case of engine trouble.
A report from India said that both fuel switches moved to “cutoff” by accident right after takeoff. This made the engines stop working.
Another report said that the pilot may have turned off the fuel by mistake.
Air India checked all its other planes and said they are safe.
Boeing and Air India have not made public comments yet.