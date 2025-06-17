Air India London Flight Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch; Same Route As AI 171 Crash

Just days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171, the airline has cancelled another London-bound flight from Ahmedabad due to a technical issue. Scheduled to depart at 1:10 PM on Tuesday, flight AI 159 was meant to be the first on this route since the deadly incident last week that claimed 274 lives.

According to officials, the aircraft—another Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—developed a fault and could not take off. Passengers were informed of the cancellation and assured of full refunds.

This marks the fourth technical snag involving an Air India aircraft within 24 hours, raising growing concerns over the airline's fleet maintenance and safety practices.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, an Air India flight (AI 180) en route from San Francisco to Mumbai experienced engine trouble during a scheduled stopover at Kolkata. Passengers were deplaned safely.

On Monday, flight AI 315—a Dreamliner flying from Hong Kong to Delhi—was forced to return shortly after take-off due to a suspected mechanical fault. That same day, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi also had to return to the capital after a snag was detected mid-air.