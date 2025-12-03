  1. Home
Air turns hazardous again, multiple stations breach 'severe' mark

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 11:14 AM IST

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated further on Tuesday evening, reaching an AQI of 372 and edging closer to the 'severe' mark, with more than 15 locations already in that category.

The 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday at 4 pm stood at 372, compared to 304 on Monday and 279 on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of 39 monitoring stations, 16 recorded AQI in the 'severe' category with readings above 400 — a level known to seriously impact health — according to CPCB's Sameer app.

Stations in the 'severe' range included Burari, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and others.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the city's AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days. The forecast also predicts mist/haze during the night.

Delhi air pollutionAQI severe levelsCPCB monitoring dataAir quality deteriorationPollution health risk
