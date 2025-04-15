Airtel and Blinkit to Deliver SIM Cards to Your Home in 10 Minutes

Airtel and Blinkit have started a fast new service. Now, you can order a SIM card and get it at your home in just 10 minutes!

This service is available in 16 cities across India. The SIM card costs only ₹49, and it will be delivered by Blinkit.

After you receive the SIM, you can activate it yourself using your Aadhaar card through a simple self-KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

You can choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. You can also keep your current number by using the mobile number portability option.

Airtel says this service was created to make it easier and faster for people to get a new SIM card at home.

Blinkit and Airtel hope this new idea will help many customers save time.