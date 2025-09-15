Live
Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi
Highlights
Stay safe online with Airtel’s new fraud detection system. Real-time AI checks block unsafe links, suspicious calls, and SMS on all devices and platforms—no app or extra charges needed.
Airtel has launched a new fraud detection system to keep you safe online. It works automatically on mobile networks and Wi-Fi. You don’t need to download an app or pay extra.
Check Links in Real-Time
- When you click a link, Airtel’s AI checks it instantly.
- If it’s unsafe, the link is blocked and you see a warning page.
- This works on websites, apps, social media, and OTT platforms.
- Even links from global service providers are checked.
Alerts for Calls and Messages
- The system also warns you about suspicious calls and SMS.
Works Everywhere
- It works on all platforms—SMS, chat, social media, and websites.
- Fraud links are blocked automatically.
Always-On Safety
- The system works all the time.
- You don’t need to do anything.
- Your privacy is safe—only links are checked, not your personal activity.
AI Meets Network Intelligence
- Airtel uses AI and network intelligence to protect you.
- Safe browsing is now easy, automatic, and secure.
