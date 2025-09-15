  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi

Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi
x

Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi

Highlights

Stay safe online with Airtel’s new fraud detection system. Real-time AI checks block unsafe links, suspicious calls, and SMS on all devices and platforms—no app or extra charges needed.

Airtel has launched a new fraud detection system to keep you safe online. It works automatically on mobile networks and Wi-Fi. You don’t need to download an app or pay extra.

Check Links in Real-Time

  • When you click a link, Airtel’s AI checks it instantly.
  • If it’s unsafe, the link is blocked and you see a warning page.
  • This works on websites, apps, social media, and OTT platforms.
  • Even links from global service providers are checked.

Alerts for Calls and Messages

  • The system also warns you about suspicious calls and SMS.

Works Everywhere

  • It works on all platforms—SMS, chat, social media, and websites.
  • Fraud links are blocked automatically.

Always-On Safety

  • The system works all the time.
  • You don’t need to do anything.
  • Your privacy is safe—only links are checked, not your personal activity.

AI Meets Network Intelligence

  • Airtel uses AI and network intelligence to protect you.
  • Safe browsing is now easy, automatic, and secure.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick