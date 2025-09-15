Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi

Airtel has launched a new fraud detection system to keep you safe online. It works automatically on mobile networks and Wi-Fi. You don’t need to download an app or pay extra.

Check Links in Real-Time

When you click a link, Airtel’s AI checks it instantly.

If it’s unsafe, the link is blocked and you see a warning page.

This works on websites, apps, social media, and OTT platforms.

Even links from global service providers are checked.

Alerts for Calls and Messages

The system also warns you about suspicious calls and SMS.

Works Everywhere

It works on all platforms—SMS, chat, social media, and websites.

Fraud links are blocked automatically.

Always-On Safety

The system works all the time.

You don’t need to do anything.

Your privacy is safe—only links are checked, not your personal activity.

AI Meets Network Intelligence