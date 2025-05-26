Aishwarya Rai Slams Lalu Yadav Family Over Tej Pratap Scandal: "Why Was My Life Ruined?"

Aishwarya Rai, the estranged wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, has strongly criticized the Yadav family in light of the recent revelations about Tej Pratap’s alleged 12-year relationship with another woman. Speaking to the media, Rai questioned the family’s decision to arrange her marriage with Tej despite allegedly knowing about his long-standing affair.

“If they knew everything, why did they get him married to me? Why ruin my life?” she said, in a scathing statement aimed at RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and the entire family.

'This Is Just A Drama Before Elections'

Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai, married Tej Pratap in 2018 in a lavish Patna ceremony. However, the marriage quickly deteriorated, and serious allegations of domestic abuse followed. A divorce case remains pending in court.

Commenting on Tej Pratap’s recent six-year expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and his family, Rai said the move is a public relations stunt orchestrated to manage political fallout before the upcoming Bihar elections.

“Where was their conscience when I was being abused? Now, suddenly, they’ve had a moral awakening because elections are near,” Rai said, alleging that Rabri Devi is behind the timing of the expulsion and the family's public silence.

“I Learned About My Divorce Through the Media”

Rai also expressed frustration at being kept in the dark during critical developments in her marriage, including learning about her divorce proceedings through media reports.

“All the information I’ve received has come from the media. They never communicated with me directly,” she stated.

She accused the Yadav family of shielding Tej Pratap for years while painting her as the villain. “Now that his affair is public, it’s convenient to blame the woman. But what about me? Where is my justice?” she asked, vowing to continue her legal fight.

Tej Pratap’s Viral Confession

The controversy erupted after Tej Pratap Yadav, on May 24, posted a photograph with a woman identified as Anushka Yadav, stating they had been in a relationship for 12 years. The post, which went viral, reignited discussions about his troubled marriage. Hours later, Tej Pratap claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked and alleged an attempt to “defame” him.

Lalu Yadav Cuts Ties

In response to the scandal, Lalu Prasad Yadav announced via social media that he was expelling Tej Pratap from both the RJD and the family for his “irresponsible behavior” and deviation from moral and family values.

“Neglecting moral values weakens our collective fight for social justice. His actions don’t align with our family’s sanskaar,” Lalu wrote.

Tej Pratap’s future in politics remains uncertain, with speculation that he may float his own party.