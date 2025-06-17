Ajit warns those responsible for negligence, orders probe

Mumbai: MaharashtraDeputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, has instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough probe into the collapse of the Kundmala bridge on the Indrayani River, in which four persons were killed and 51 injured. He has said that strict action will be taken against those responsible if any negligence is found.

Dy CM Pawar said the incident was extremely unfortunate and painful. “Preliminary information indicates that the condition of this bridge was dilapidated. Therefore, instructions have been issued to the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into this accident, and I assure that if any negligence is found regarding maintenance, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

“The state government stands firmly with the affected citizens and their families during this time of crisis, and necessary medical assistance will be provided urgently to the injured through the government. I urge everyone not to believe in rumours and to rely only on information received from official sources. I appeal to all to remain patient and cooperate with the administration,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the Maharashtra government of all required assistance in the relief operation after the Kundmala bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River in Pune district

The Chief Minister’s Office in a post said, “PM Narendra Modi, after his arrival in Cyprus, called CM Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the bridge collapse incident in Pune district and expressed deep grief over the incident.