Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak: RSS expresses concerns over infiltration, conversions

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed concerns over illegal infiltration in West Bengal, rising conversions in Punjab, and the impact of drugs on the youth, while also underlining the need to strengthen Indian languages in education, during its Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak in Jodhpur.
RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar during a press briefing said participants at the three-day coordination meeting highlighted worries about West Bengal.
“The situation in Bangladesh has been changing continuously, and its effect has been felt in West Bengal. A large number of illegal infiltrators live in Bengal and the disturbances being caused by them must be stopped immediately. Many problems with the security of Hindus and law and order are also coming up,” he noted.
On the Northeast, Ambekar said the atmosphere was improving. “Separatist movements that used to happen there are slowly calming down and an environment of progress and development has been created in many areas,” he added.
The Sangh also pushed for a greater role for Indian languages in education, from primary to higher levels.
“It has been a constant request that Indian languages should have an important place in our education. Everyone is trying to build consensus, engaging with experts and the government to ensure this,” Ambekar said.
On Punjab, the RSS leader flagged conversions and drug abuse as serious concerns.
“Different organisations shared experiences about the bad effects due to increasing conversions and the prevalence of drugs among youth,” he stated.
Ambekar also mentioned women’s growing role in Sangh-inspired activities. He recalled that during Operation Sindoor, 887 programmes were organised across the country by women volunteers to foster patriotism.
He added that organisations like Krida Bharti had conducted studies on women athletes’ challenges, while Vidya Bharati and ABVP were contributing to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and Indianisation of education.