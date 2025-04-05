Akhilesh Yadav felicitates Ananya, the girl who saved her books during demolition drive

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday felicitated Ananya Yadav, the eight-year-old girl who was seen clutching her school bag and running away as her home was being demolished during an anti-encroachment drive in UP's Ambedkar Nagar.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and sympathy.

During the visit, Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, saying its much-touted "80-20" slogan would not work anymore.

"In no other government would you see such levels of corruption where an IAS officer and his broker are caught in a scam. It’s being said that he was managing not just one person but several. This is more than just a case of corruption -- the truth came out in that dispute," he told reporters.

He claimed the real numbers had shifted. "This is not about 80-20. It is now 90-10. Half the population is suffering under this regime. If you include them and the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), the equation becomes 90-10."

Criticising the government’s handling of wheat procurement, Akhilesh Yadav said: "Is the government even procuring wheat? They’ve handed everything to private players. The youth are jobless, and the government has surrendered to market forces. They should take a cue from the US President, who is imposing tariffs to protect local industries. Shouldn't we do the same with China to safeguard our economy?"

He also raised concerns about the Maha Kumbh Mela. "No one is talking about the devotees who died or went missing. It’s being said that black money is being used to placate families. After failing on all fronts, this government is falling back on communal politics."

Responding to the vandalism at the residence of MP Ramji Lal Suman, Akhilesh Yadav said it was a sensitive matter. "That incident has been expunged from the Parliament records. I’ve said before, history shouldn’t be rewritten. It has both good and bad things. Yet, BJP leaders are spending crores on defaming us on social media. You’ve seen the Waqf Board issue -- they're spreading propaganda against SP and Congress because they fear the PDA."

He accused the BJP of being the "biggest land mafia", citing examples from Gorakhpur and Ayodhya.

Announcing a statewide campaign, he said that from April 8 to 14, the SP will hold 'Swabhimaan-Swaman Samaroh' events to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. These will be organised across all SP offices and the residences of public representatives, under the joint banner of the Samajwadi Babasaheb Ambedkar Vahini and the Samajwadi Scheduled Caste Cell.