Live
- The future for youth is in AI
- GHMC is working round the clock during rains, says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi
- Amazon introduces new office work policy; Find details
- U-17 Boys' Football Tournament: CISCE to host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023
- ‘Sagileti Katha’ movie shows the nativity of Rayalaseema
- Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
- Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading incident
- Odisha's Naveen Patnaik replaces West Bengal's Jyoti Basu as second-longest-serving CM in India
- Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility
- BJP alleges heinous crimes against women in states ruled by I.N.D.I.A partners
Alert issued as 2.9 L cusec water released in Yamuna river
The capital can again face a flood-like situation as 2.9 lakh cusec water has been released from Hathini Kund barrage.
New Delhi: The capital can again face a flood-like situation as 2.9 lakh cusec water has been released from Hathini Kund barrage.
According to sources, the authorities concerned have issued an alert for the people living in nearby areas of the river.
The current water level in the Yamuna river is 205.20, while the danger mark is 205.33. Considering the gravity of the situation, the authorities have sent an alert message to the people.
During the rain, the Yamuna river broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters. Last Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas were submerged, and many roads were flooded.
Now the situation is improving, and traffic is back on roads near the river. The water has receded in waterlogged areas.
But with the fresh alert, the people and the concerned authorities have been asked to be alert.